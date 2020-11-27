Man escapes serious injury after wallet stops bullet fired into Mira Mesa restaurant

SAN DIEGO – A man narrowly escaped serious injury Friday night after his wallet stopped a bullet that was fired into a restaurant in Mira Mesa, police said.

The 29-year-old was inside Crab Hut in the 8200 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard just after 9:10 p.m. when he was struck by the bullet in his buttocks, according to the San Diego Police Department. He was not injured in the incident.

Authorities say the suspect fired several rounds toward the restaurant. No description is available on the suspect or suspect’s vehicle.

The incident is being investigated.

