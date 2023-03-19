SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed following an altercation at a house party in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a verbal argument between two people broke out at a house party in the area of 1300 Privado Pl shortly before 2 a.m.

Authorities say the two people reportedly separated for a brief period before one of them returned and stabbed the other in the arm.

The suspect, identified by SDPD as 27-year-old Giovanni Sanchez Zuniga, fled the scene and the victim, a 36-year-old man who has not been named, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, police say they located Sanchez Zuniga and arrested him.

San Diego Police Southeastern Division Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the house party stabbing is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.