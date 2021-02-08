1 injured in apartment fire

One person was injured Monday morning when an apartment caught fire in North Park, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. at a two-story apartment building on Idaho Street near University Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters knocked down the flames within 15 minutes, a fire department dispatch supervisor said. Medics took one person to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.