1 injured after being shot downtown

SAN DIEGO – A man was hospitalized Thursday night after being shot downtown, authorities said.

San Diego police are investigating the incident which officers say happened at about 9:40 p.m. on 5th Avenue near E Street. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and his condition was not immediately known. Not much has been publicly shared about the circumstances of the incident.

No arrests have been made and suspect information was not immediately available.

