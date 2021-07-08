1 injured after argument leads to shooting in east Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – One person was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in an east Chula Vista neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Bellena Avenue near Palomar Street, Chula Vista police said. The victim reportedly suffered a non-life threatening wound after getting into an argument with the shooter.

Not much else was known about the circumstances of the shooting, but police say the shooter is known to them.

Neither the victim nor the suspect were publicly identified.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.