SAN DIEGO – One person is in critical condition after a stabbing in San Diego’s East Village Sunday evening authorities said.

A call initially came in around 7 p.m. for reports of a stabbing near the intersection of 16th Street and K Street, according to Sgt. Kevin Gibson with the San Diego Police Department.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a victim with at least one stab wound to the chest. EMS was dispatched to the East Village intersection, and the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. The victim was taken into surgery in critical condition, Sgt. Gibson said.

Due to the severity of the injury, police officers were unable to obtain any information from the victim.

No other information was made available. The matter remains under investigation by officers with the San Diego Police Department.