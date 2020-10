RAMONA, Calif. — One person was taken to a hospital Monday after a big rig carrying a water tender overturned in rural eastern San Diego County.

The semi-truck was transporting a fire department vehicle when it overturned shortly after 10:30 a.m. on state Route 78 near Salmon Road, just east of Ramona.

A water tender is a mobile water carrier used to supply water to fire hoses and fire engines.

SR-78 was closed in the area while crews worked to clear the scene.

#78IC in Ramona [update] One patient transported to hospital. Highway 78 remains fully closed in the area of Salmon Road; please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/44QdV598I1 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 5, 2020