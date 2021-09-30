1 hurt in shooting at Oceanside Transit Center

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Oceanside Transit Center has reopened as police continue to search for a gunman in a shooting that left one person hurt early Thursday.

The Oceanside Police Department responded to the transit center at 195 S Tremont Street around 7:15 a.m. and found a 31-year-old man with bullet wounds to his stomach and hand, according to a spokesperson. The victim was taken by helicopter to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, where he was said to be in stable condition.

The transit center was closed as officers searched for a suspect described as a white man approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. The suspect has tattoos under each eye, according to the police department.

Oceanside police said at 9:30 a.m. that the transit center had reopened but the armed suspect was still sought.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oceanside Police Department’s Crimes of Violence Unit at 760-435-4619.

Oceanside transit center shut down due to police activity. Police searching for an armed suspect. https://t.co/FtXYkY7pIA — Oceanside Police (@OceansidePD) September 30, 2021