POWAY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a home Saturday in the Poway area.

The blaze occurred around 7 p.m. in the 16000 block of Martincoit Road, Sgt. Anthony Portillo with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release Monday.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames, prompting several nearby homes to evacuate, according to law enforcement.

Witnesses described seeing a 68-year-old woman run back into the fiery house. She later emerged from the bottom level of the home and was taken to a hospital with minor scrapes and held for a mental health evaluation, per SDSO.

“She had been living in the home after it was recently condemned by the city and sold,” Portillo said. “City officials and the Sheriff’s Department have been working with the new owner to remove anyone from the home.”

The fire, which was knocked down after several hours, is believed to have been started by an unattended candle, authorities said. It is considered to be a total loss.

The sheriff’s department encourages the public to contact them if they see any suspicious activity or trespassers at the residence.