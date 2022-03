EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – At least one person was injured in a fire Tuesday morning in El Cajon.

Firefighters responded to an apartment engulfed in flames on the 300 block of North Mollison Avenue, near Broadway around 1 a.m., the Heartland Fire Department confirmed.

Paramedics transported the unidentified victim to a hospital. The condition of the victim was not immediately available.

No other information was available.

