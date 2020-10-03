Man hurt after truck flips in South Bay crash

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – At least one man was hurt in a crash between two trucks in the South Bay Saturday.

The collision happened on southbound Interstate 805 near East Palomar Street in Chula Vista, the California Highway Patrol said.

At 11:10 a.m., a pickup truck flipped onto its side in a crash with a larger truck hauling boxes, according to a CHP incident log. The man was out of his pickup truck bleeding from a head wound.

The larger truck continued southbound on I-805 after the crash, the CHP reported. The crash blocked two right lanes and traffic in the area was backed up, CHP officers on the scene said.

No further information was immediately available.