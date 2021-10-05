1 hurt after getting pinned under truck in North County parking lot

VISTA, Calif. – A person suffered major injuries Tuesday after getting pinned under a pickup truck in a commercial North County parking lot, authorities said.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, near an AutoZone and Trendy Department Store, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. Firefighters from the Vista Fire Department say the vehicle struck the pedestrian and trapped them underneath it for roughly an hour.

It was a complicated extraction made difficult because the truck was pinned by water meters and irrigation lines, firefighters said.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was airlifted to a local hospital as a precaution. They were reported as being in stable condition, according to Vista Fire.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the cause of the crash.