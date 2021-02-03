1 hurt, 4 forced from home as fire rips through North County garage

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – A garage fire in a residential neighborhood in northern Oceanside left one person with minor injuries Wednesday afternoon and displaced four residents.

The blaze on Arthur Avenue near Isidore Street broke out for unknown reasons about 1 p.m., according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

It took crews about 25 minutes to get the flames under control, OFD Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht said. The personnel were able to confine the blaze to the attached garage where it erupted, though an adjacent bedroom sustained some smoke and water damage, Specht said.

Paramedics treated one person at the scene for superficial burn injuries.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents of the home, all adults, arrange for emergency lodging.

The cause of the fire, which caused a power outage that left several homes in the neighborhood without electrical service into the late afternoon, was under investigation.