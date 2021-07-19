1 hospitalized with major injuries in crash near Clairemont intersection

SAN DIEGO – One person was hospitalized with major injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near an intersection in the Clairemont area, authorities said.

The crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. near Genesee Avenue and Chateau Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department. Details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately known, but SkyFOX video of the scene shows a light-colored car with front-end damage into a light pole and another car across the street resting on the guardrail.

Authorities did not publicly identify anyone involved in the crash. One person involved was taken to Scripps Memorial with unspecified major injuries, police said.

Traffic in the area was slowed by the crash while investigators were on the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.