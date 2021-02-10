1 hospitalized after shooting at East County casino

SAN DIEGO – Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person Wednesday night at the Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon.

At about 6 p.m., San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies working with the Sycuan Tribal Police Department were called to resort at 5469 Casino Way. The victim in the shooting, who has not been publicly identified, was rushed to a local hospital.

It is not yet known if the victim survived the shooting, according to the sheriff’s department.

Additional information including on arrests and potential suspects also was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.