1 hospitalized after being shot in Midway District

SAN DIEGO – A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot Wednesday in the Midway District, police said.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots at about 6:20 p.m. in the area of Kemper and Kenyon streets, according to police. Officers found the victim, who has not been publicly identified, shot inside a vehicle. His condition is not yet known.

Police are still searching for the shooter involved in the incident.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

