1 hospitalized, 2 buildings struck by gunfire in Logan Heights drive-by shooting

SAN DIEGO – A man was shot and two nearby buildings were hit by gunfire rounds fired from a vehicle Thursday night in Logan Heights, authorities said.

The incident was reported at about 8:20 p.m. on Ocean View Boulevard near Franklin Avenue. San Diego police say the 24-year-old victim was standing in the courtyard of an apartment at 2200 Ocean View Blvd. when a Hispanic man in a dark-colored vehicle driving eastbound fired several rounds at the victim.

Gunfire also hit an apartment building on Ocean View Boulevard and a home on Franklin Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No one else reported being struck by bullets. The vehicle was believed to have continued eastbound on Ocean View Boulevard and it is unknown where it went from there.

Investigators are looking into reports that the incident is connected to an earlier armed robbery in the Mountain View neighborhood.

The department said Ocean View Boulevard will be closed from S. 28th Street to Sampson Street.

Central Division is investigating a shooting on the 2600 block of Oceanview Blvd. Oceanview Blvd from S. 28th St to Sampson Street will be closed. pic.twitter.com/yUGlPPwCDB — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 28, 2021

