JULIAN, Calif. — One person was found dead Monday inside a structure that caught fire in rural East County, Cal Fire San Diego said.

Around 4:50 a.m., crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire at 35450 Great Southern Overland Stage Route, near Julian.

The fire posed no threat to the surrounding vegetation and crews were able to achieve a full knockdown of the blaze, Cal Fire said.

One person was found dead inside the structure, officials said. No further information regarding their identity was immediately available.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department Bomb Arson Unit was called out to the scene to handle the investigation.

No further information was immediately released regarding the circumstances that led to the fire.