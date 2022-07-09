SAN DIEGO – One person had to be extricated after a two-vehicle crash in Bay Ho Saturday evening, officials said.

According to Chief David Pilkerton with the San Diego Fire Department, a call came in around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash in the 4600 block of Morena Boulevard, right in front of Costco.

Chief Pilkerton said that at least one driver was extricated from a vehicle and was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The exact number of people involved in the crash is unknown at this time.

The matter remains under investigation officials.