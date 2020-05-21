Man dies in fiery single-car crash into tree

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 51-year-old man was killed Thursday when the car he was driving went out of control off a Rancho Bernardo street, crashed into a tree and caught fire.

The fatal crash in the 16700 block of West Bernardo Drive took place shortly before noon, according to San Diego police.

The unidentified victim was trapped in the burning vehicle, which exploded, Officer Tony Martinez said. The man died at the scene,.

The wreck, which also sparked a small brush fire and ruptured a water line, forced a closure of traffic lanes in the area.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames, and city utilities personnel were called in to fix the broken pipeline, which was soaking a stretch of the street and roadside, according to police.