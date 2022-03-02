SAN DIEGO – A person was detained Wednesday afternoon for reportedly making a bomb threat on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar property, base officials said.

At about 3 p.m., the person drove a private vehicle onto the U.S. Marine Corps installation off of Miramar Road in San Diego and claimed there was a bomb in it, Capt. Matthew Gregory said in an email statement. Upon a search of the vehicle, however, no explosives were located, according to Gregory.

The individual, who was not publicly identified, then was transported to the Provost Marshall’s Office for questioning.

Gregory said the vehicle will be held at the base “until the suspect is released or transferred to local law enforcement.”

No further information on the incident was immediately available.