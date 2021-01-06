1 detained after attempt to access Naval Air Station North Island

CORONADO, Calif. — One person was detained Wednesday after trying to access Naval Air Station North Island, an official said, prompting the closure of the main gate and leading to a backup on the Coronado Bridge.

During the incident, two vehicles hit bollards that had been set up to stop unauthorized access, Naval Base Coronado Public Affairs Officer Kevin Dixon said. No one in either vehicle was injured.

Shortly after 6 a.m., Coronado police announced the closure of the main gate. The closure caused backup on Third Street and westbound lanes of the Coronado Bridge.

The main gate had reopened by 7:30 a.m., police said.