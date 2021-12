VISTA, Calif. — A person was found shot to death in Vista late Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said.

A call was reported to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department around 5 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of Teelin Ave.

When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive victim.

Authorities are searching for the gunman whose description hasn’t been released.

No further details have been released.