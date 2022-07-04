A fire damaged apartment complex at 4267 Copeland Ave. in San Diego’s Teralta West neighborhood is seen on Monday, July 4, 2022. (SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO – One person was killed Monday in a fire that tore through an apartment complex in San Diego’s Teralta West neighborhood, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 11:50 p.m. at a two-unit complex at 4267 Copeland Ave., located to the east of Interstate 15 and south of El Cajon Boulevard, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell. Firefighters arrived within minutes and were able to knock down the blaze that at one point was described as “well involved with smoke and fire.”

Mitchell said the fire started in the bottom floor unit of the complex and spread from there. As of 12:30 p.m., fire crews remain on the scene doing overhaul work to the property.

No further details were yet shared about the decedent and the extent of the damage to the complex was not immediately clear.

The incident is being investigated by the agency’s Metro Arson Strike Team.

Check back for updates on this developing story.