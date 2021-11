SAN DIEGO — One person was killed in a house fire Saturday in the Talmadge neighborhood, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire was reported around 8:50 p.m. at a one-story home on the 4500 block of Altadena Ave, the SDFD said.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames after 30 minutes, a fire official confirmed.

No further details were released by authorities as the incident is under investigation.

