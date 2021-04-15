1 dead in Spring Valley shooting; suspect sought

A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department vehicle with crime tape attached to its mirror at a scene.

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Spring Valley, and sheriff’s deputies are searching for the shooter, authorities said.

Deputies found the victim in the area of Harness and Presioca streets, according to a watch commander with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. The incident was reported to authorities at about 5:30 p.m.

Homicide investigators are en route to the scene.

Other details including about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

