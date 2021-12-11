1 dead in Spring Valley shooting; suspect sought

A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, stands outside of an apartment in the 8900 block of Delrose Avenue in Spring Valley, Calif. (Photo via OnScene.TV)

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead late Friday in a Spring Valley apartment.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were called just after 11 p.m. to an apartment in the 8900 block of Delrose Avenue. When they entered the apartment, deputies found an adult man who had been shot, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver told OnScene.TV. The man’s identity has not been released.

Seiver said officials immediately started providing life-saving measures to the man, but he later was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The circumstances and motivations for the crime are still under investigation,” he said.

Few details have been released about the circumstances of the shooting and a description of the suspect has not yet been provided by authorities.

