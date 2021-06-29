1 dead in shooting outside Linda Vista apartment complex

SAN DIEGO – A person was fatally shot Tuesday night outside of an apartment complex in Linda Vista, according to local police.

The shooting happened just after 9:20 p.m. in an alley the 7600 block of Eastman Street, police said. Details about the shooting were sparse, but the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that one or more vehicles may have pulled up before the shooting and were seen quickly driving away afterwards.

Video of the scene late Tuesday showed more than a dozen people gathered outside of the complex with some hugging each other.

One witness told the Union-Tribune they heard at least four gunshots. Officers at the scene also reportedly found several shell casings in a nearby parking lot.

