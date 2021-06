SAN DIEGO — One person was reportedly killed in a shooting at Sunset Cliffs late Sunday.

The San Diego Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Sunset Cliffs Natural Park near Ladera Street at 11:15 p.m. Detectives had the area roped off early Monday.

#BREAKING: One person killed at a popular hiking spot in Sunset Cliffs. @SanDiegoPD still on scene investigating the shooting. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/kTvBJ52vFW — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) June 28, 2021

Few details have been released about the shooting and investigation.

