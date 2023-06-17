Police respond to the scene of a shooting at Liberty Station on Saturday, June 17. (KSWB/FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — One person is dead following a shooting at a concert in Liberty Station Saturday evening, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

According to SDPD, authorities were alerted to the shooting at around 6:45 p.m. As of 7:40 p.m., the exact number of people shot have not been determined by police.

The condition of other possible victims in the shooting has also not been identified.

The shooting occurred near a grassy area in Liberty Station, police said. However, details about which spot in the center and the concert it took place at have not been confirmed.

A suspect has not been identified by authorities at this time. No arrests have been made, SDPD said.

This is a developing story. FOX 5 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.