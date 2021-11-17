1 dead in San Marcos shooting: Sheriff’s

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – One person died Wednesday night in a shooting that happened in a San Marcos neighborhood, San Diego County sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies were called to the shooting about 7:05 p.m. on the 3800 block of La Rosa Drive. Video from Sideo.TV shows a deputy standing near the intersection of La Rosa and Rancho Santa Fe Road, where the street was taped off to traffic.

Officials can be seen in the video walking the block with flashlights with one deputy accompanied by a department K-9. A sheriff’s helicopter also was seen flying overhead.

The Union-Tribune reported that deputies had received conflicting reports on whether a second person had been shot in the area.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.