SANTA YSABEL (CNS) – One person was killed Tuesday when a pickup truck crashed and overturned on a rural road northwest of Julian, authorities reported.

The accident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 30200 block of state Route 78, near SR-79 in Santa Ysabel, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim wound up trapped in the damaged Ford F-250 and died at the scene, the CHP reported.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.