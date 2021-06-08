1 dead in Oceanside shooting

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was killed in a shooting in Oceanside Monday night, according to police.

Officers with the Oceanside Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Higgins Street at 10:41 p.m. They found a 25-year-old man down in the street, according to a news release.

Police said the man died at the scene despite first responders’ life-saving efforts. Violent crime detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.

A police department spokesperson said the victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. No further information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call 760-435-4698 or the anonymous tip line at 760-435-4698.