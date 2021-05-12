1 dead in Oak Park neighborhood shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in the Oak Park neighborhood.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Joyce Place off Redwood Street, east of 54th Avenue, according to San Diego police.

Responding officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his back, police said.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene and took him to a hospital where he died from his wound, police said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A motive for the shooting was unknown. Police don’t have a description of the shooter. The suspect fled the scene, possibly in a white Nissan, police said.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting was asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.