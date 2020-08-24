1 dead after violent head-on crash on 2-lane road

One person died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in an afternoon traffic crash in Fallbook, officials said. (OnScene.TV)

FALLBROOK, Calif. – One person died Monday in a violent head-on crash that left both drivers trapped in their mangled vehicles on a rural North County road.

The crash was reported at about 1:20 p.m. on East Mission Road near Live Oak Park Road and the the Megan’s Bluff neighborhood. Video from OnScene.TV shows two vehicles — a dark-colored Toyota Tacoma truck and a grey Ford Mustang convertible — resting on South Mission Road with front-end damage to both vehicles.

Both drivers were alive when rescue crews arrived at the crash scene. They used The Jaws of Life to cut a woman out of the Mustang. The same equipment was used to free a man from the crumpled cab of the pickup. At least one driver was airlifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Not much else about the crash has been publicly shared, including its cause or any identifying information of involved drivers. North County Fire officials said the crash closed traffic to vehicles on South Mission Road for more than an hour.

