SAN MARCOS, Calif. – One person died Monday afternoon when a car crashed and overturned on a rural road in northern San Diego County, authorities said.

The fatal wreck at Attebury Drive and Questhaven Road in Elfin Forest was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene of the accident, the CHP reported.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.