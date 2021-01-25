1 dead in head-on crash in Santa Ysabel

SANTA YSABEL, Calif. (CNS) – A 62-year-old driver of a van was killed Monday in a head-on crash on a back-country roadway near Lake Henshaw.

The fatal wreck occurred shortly before 9 a.m., when a southbound 2018 Ford T250 van veered over a set of double yellow lines into the path of an oncoming 2007 Ford F450 truck on state Route 79, south of state Route 76 in Santa Ysabel, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The resulting collision mortally injured the driver of the van, CHP public affairs Officer Travis Garrow said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Paramedics took the other driver to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of minor injuries.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Garrow said.