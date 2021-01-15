1 dead in fiery crash in East County

JACUMBA (CNS) – One person was killed Friday in a fiery crash in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County.

The crash happened shortly after noon when a westbound sedan veered out of control and crashed on Interstate 8, near Inkopah Park Road in Jacumba, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car came to rest in a center-divider area, where it caught fire and set some brush ablaze, Cal Fire Capt. Frank Lococo said.

Emergency crews took the victim to a nearby Border Patrol station where an air ambulance waited, but the patient, whose identity was not immediately available, died before the helicopter could depart.

It took firefighters about five minutes to extinguish the small vegetation blaze ignited by the single-vehicle crash, Lococo said.