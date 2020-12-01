1 dead in East Village shooting

SAN DIEGO – A man died Tuesday night after being shot in front of an Albertsons grocery store in the East Village, local authorities say.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gun shots just prior to 10:40 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was located in the driveway of the grocery store on 15th and G streets, police said. No arrests have been made.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.