1 dead in East County shooting near Vons parking lot

LA MESA, Calif. – Authorities Friday are investigating after a man was gunned down near the parking lot of an East County supermarket.
The shooting was reported at about 9:45 p.m. near a Vons parking lot at 5630 Lake Murray Boulevard, local police said. Officers say a dark sedan was witnessed speeding away from the area. No arrests have been made.
Additional information, including on the victim’s identity and a potential motive for the shooting, was not immediately available.
