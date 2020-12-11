1 dead in East County shooting near Vons parking lot

LA MESA, Calif. – Authorities Friday are investigating after a man was gunned down near the parking lot of an East County supermarket.

The shooting was reported at about 9:45 p.m. near a Vons parking lot at 5630 Lake Murray Boulevard, local police said. Officers say a dark sedan was witnessed speeding away from the area. No arrests have been made.

Additional information, including on the victim’s identity and a potential motive for the shooting, was not immediately available.

A homicide investigation is underway in La Mesa near a Vons parking lot on Lake Murray Blvd. LMPD confirm a male was fatally shot. Reports came in around 9:45pm. Motive is unknown. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/lb7DmGDxDu — Kelsey Christensen (@KelseyReports) December 12, 2020

