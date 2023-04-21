EL CAJON, Calif. — Three people are dead following a house fire in El Cajon, the San Diego Sherriff’s Department confirmed.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at a residence in the 900 block of North Anza Street in El Cajon shortly before midnight Thursday, officials said.

Firefighters from San Miguel, Heartland, Santee and Lakeside Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

Michael Christiansen, Battalion Chief for San Miguel Fire & Rescue, said crews discovered a single-story, single-family home in flames. He described the blaze as “high volume.”

Neighbors described hearing what sounded like small explosions.

Officials told FOX 5 it was an aggressive fire fight that left the home destroyed. A utility pole also caught fire in the process.

“At some point the gas line ruptured and it ruptured before the gas meter, so that’s why SDG&E’s gas side is on scene to secure that in the street,” said Battalion Chief Christiansen.

There were a total of four people inside the home at the time of the fire. Officials say firefighters pulled two people from the structure, immediately placed them in an ambulance and transported them to a local hospital.

Unfortunately, both were pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Authorities say a third person suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While putting out the flames, firefighters say they found another person deceased inside the home.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

The fire has since been knocked down, according to Battalion Chief Christiansen.

He said, “We’ve extinguish the fire. We’ve mopped it up and engine 19 will spend more time here to make sure it’s fully extinguished and overhauled. They will come back three times today to make sure nothing else happens.”

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.