SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One person died late Friday afternoon in a crash involving at least three vehicles at an intersection near SeaWorld San Diego.

The crash at Dana Landing Road and Ingraham Street in Mission Bay Park occurred about 4:45 p.m., according to police.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.

Due to a serious injury collision, Ingraham St is closed in both directions between Dana Landing Rd. & Vacation Rd. Motorist are encouraged to use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/zexeo8C4ja — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) March 27, 2021

The wreck left lanes blocked and traffic heavily congested in the busy area, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.

