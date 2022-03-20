CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A person was found dead after a trailer fire in Chula Vista, fire officials said Sunday.

Chula Vista Fire Department received a report around 1 p.m. of a trailer on fire behind the Chula Vista Ice Cream shop at 163 Mace Street, according to battalion chief David Albright.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, Albright said the trailer was filled with flames. Once CVFD firefighters were able to put out the flames, first responders found a body inside believed to be a resident of the trailer.

“We don’t know what caused the fire but it did not extend beyond the trailer of origin, so only damage is to the trailer on fire and the deceased person,” Albright said.

Fire officials said authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. The identity nor gender of the deceased has been released.