Authorities have closed 3900 Hiawatha Way and 4300 Clairemont Drive due to a deadly shooting investigation. (Credit: SDPD)

SAN DIEGO — One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Bay Ho, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident was reported by police around 6:30 p.m. on 3900 Hiawatha Way and 4300 Clairemont Drive. Authorities have closed the road due to the investigation.

Due to a police investigation, 3900 Hiawatha Way & 4300 Clairemont Drive (92117), will be closed until further notice. Please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/dLScLtWN7b — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) September 27, 2021

Police confirmed the deceased as a man, while a woman was injured after being shot in the back.

No further information has been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.