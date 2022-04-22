SAN DIEGO — One person is dead and another was hospitalized from a stabbing Friday in Mira Mesa, according to authorities.

San Diego Police Department’s watch commander said a call came in about the stabbing around 2:57 p.m. in the 8600 block of Pagoda Way. One person was confirmed dead while the other victim was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say the person who committed the crime is still at large but no description has been made available at this time.

