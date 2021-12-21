1 dead, another hurt in Lincoln Park shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Tuesday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to local authorities and news reports.

One victim was conscious when located and taken to a hospital, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. Paramedics performed CPR on the second victim, according to Buttle. The latter victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his back on 50th Street and later died, the Union-Tribune reported.

No further information was immediately available.

The shooting was reported at 5:22 p.m. at 5000 Imperial Ave., near Euclid Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s who was wearing a hoodie and fled the scene in silver Honda Accord.

