Authorities Wednesday are investigating after a person died in a fight in Rancho Peñasquitos.

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Wednesday are investigating after a person died in a fight in Rancho Peñasquitos.

Officers were called just before 4:15 p.m. to Darkwood Road near Rumex Lane, according to the San Diego Police Department. Police say the altercation led to one person’s death. Another person has been arrested in the incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.