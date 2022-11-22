SAN DIEGO — One man died Tuesday after three people were found unconscious from suspected drug overdoses in a Mission Beach home, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers arrived at a home located at 3261 Ocean Front Walk, near Belmont Park along the Mission Beach boardwalk, where they found three men who were passed out.

Narcan, a medicine commonly used to treat opioid overdoses, was administered on all three men, police said.

Two of the men were transported to a nearby hospital, where one of the men was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

The identity of the man who died was not immediately released by authorities. He was described by police as a man in his 20’s.