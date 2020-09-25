1 dead after car plunges into Sweetwater River

SAN DIEGO — One person died Friday morning after a car veered off state Route 54 in National City and plunged into Sweetwater River, authorities said.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on westbound SR-54 near Interstate 5, according to California Highway Patrol. The woman who reported the crash said she was walking on a path when the vehicle passed right by her, nearly taking her out.

Crews had closed the westbound SR-54 ramp to southbound I-5, but reopened both lanes by 9:30 a.m. Traffic was backed up to Highland Avenue.

