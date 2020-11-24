1 dead after being hit by vehicle on I-805

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening on southbound Interstate 805 in San Diego.

The crash was reported between Market Street and Imperial Avenue about 9:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details of what led up to the accident were not immediately available.

All lanes of the southbound Interstate 805 at Imperial Avenue were stopped until further notice. Northbound lanes were moving at freeway speeds.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.